Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has proposed an amendment in the Apprenticeship Act which is supposed to allow students who are enrolled in courses in various universities to take part time training in companies. Students undergoing apprenticeship will be entitled to stipends.

“Choice Based Credit System will allow students pursuing technical courses to earn credits for the training while they are pursuing their courses which will show in the degrees and diplomas also,” said secretary, MSDE, Praveen Kumar. As per the directions of UGC, most of the universities and colleges have introduced the Choice Based Credit System.

A consultation will be done with the stakeholders for drafting the final Bill. The Bill is likely to be introduced in the Parliament in the Monsoon Session. The proposed Act has provision for third party aggregators which will aid students in getting traineeships. “All the paperwork needed will be done by the third-party aggregators. It will make a lot more easier for the apprentices also,” said Kumar.

The proposed amendment also aims at making it easier for the employer to get trainees. The number of apprentices now is around 2.6 lakh which the Ministry expects to increase two to three times after the Act gets amended.

Private firms are by law bound to provide apprenticeships to those having diplomas and degrees in technical subjects. The Apprenticeship Act provides that they will have to take at least 2.5 per cent of their total personnel as apprenticeship. They can increase the intake of apprentice to 10 to 15 per cent. However, they are not bound to provide employment to these apprentices.