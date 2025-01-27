Ambedkar’s statue vandalized in Amritsar, one held

In a shocking incident on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, a man vandalized a life-size statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Amritsar, creating outrage among local residents and political leaders alike. The incident occurred on Sunday in a public park near the Town Hall.

According to eyewitness accounts, the man allegedly climbed atop the statue and struck it multiple times with a hammer, causing visible damage to the figure of the architect of India’s Constitution.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media in which the accused could be seen climbing up the statue using a long steel ladder and carrying a hammer. It is being said that the ladder was not removed and the accused took advantage.

According to the media reports, police have arrested the accused identified as Akash Singh of Dharamkot in Moga district, who is charged with causing damage to the statue and the sculpture of the Constitution book. Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is on.

In a post in Punjabi on X, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that “the incident of breaking the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on Heritage Street of Amritsar is highly condemnable and no one will be forgiven for this incident. Whoever is responsible, he/she will be severely punished.”

He further said that no one would be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab. Instructions have been issued to the administration to investigate it and take strict action against the culprits.”

Condemning the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal, posted on X: “Strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar ji’s statue at the Heritage Street in Sri Amritsar Sahib on Republic Day.”

“This heinous act has hurt the sentiments of millions. I demand stern action against the culprit and a thorough inquiry to unravel the conspiracy behind this shameful incident. Let’s stand united against such vile attempts to create divisions in our society,” he wrote.

Several opposition leaders have also condemned the incident, seeking a high level probe into it. Punjab unit Congress chief and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, while expressing his fear that there could be a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it, has demanded a high-level probe.

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh said the culprit must be given strict punishment. BSP chief Mayawati along with various other leaders have also condemned the act, demanding severe punishment against the guilty.