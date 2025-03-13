Ambedkar’s statue stolen in Madhya Pradesh

A newly-installed statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar at a village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly stolen, police said on Thursday.

Police officials said the incident of theft was reported from the Bari village under the jurisdiction of the Garhi Malhara police station. A police complaint was lodged on Thursday.

According to Additional SP Vedita Dagar, a case has been registered and investigations are on.

Villagers told the police that they had collected donations and bought Ambedkar’s 18-inch-high statue, built of stone, from Uttar Pradesh. Villagers also informed the police that they had installed the statue only two days back.

Sources said that the police have detained two suspects in connection with the theft and they are being interrogated.

Considered the architect of India’s constitution, Bharat Ratna late Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly called Babasaheb Ambedkar, was born on 14 April 1891 at Mhow town near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.