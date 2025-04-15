Amarnath Yatra 2025: Registration opens — How to apply online or offline

Preparations have officially begun for the annual Amarnath Yatra 2025, a deeply revered pilgrimage that draws lakhs of devotees to the icy heights of Jammu and Kashmir each year.

The 2025 edition of the spiritual journey will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 9, according to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

Advertisement

Held high up in the South Kashmir Himalayas, the yatra’s main attraction is the Amarnath Cave Temple, located at an altitude of 3,888 meters. Nestled in the Anantnag district, the cave houses a naturally occurring ice Lingam, considered by devotees as a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

Advertisement

The shrine is not just a religious destination but also a test of faith, endurance, and devotion, as pilgrims trek through rugged terrain, braving the unpredictable mountain weather.

How to register for Amarnath Yatra 2025?

To ensure a smooth and safe experience, advance registration is mandatory for all intending pilgrims. The process has gone digital and is fairly straightforward. Here’s a quick walkthrough:

1. Go to the SASB website and select the ‘Advance Registration’ option.

2. Read all instructions carefully, including important Do’s and Don’ts. Then, click on “I Agree” and proceed to the registration form.

3. Enter your personal information, upload a passport-size photograph, and submit a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC)—a critical requirement due to the high-altitude conditions.

4. Once the form is submitted, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number for verification.

5. Within two hours, you’ll receive a payment link. The registration fee is ₹220 per person.

6. After completing the payment, you can download your Yatra Registration Permit from the same portal.

This year, every registered pilgrim must collect an RFID Card before setting off on the yatra. These cards are vital for tracking and ensuring safety throughout the journey.

To collect your card, you’ll need to carry your Aadhaar card and visit one of the designated distribution centers. Pilgrims must wear their RFID tag at all times during the trek. Authorities have emphasized that no one will be allowed to start the pilgrimage without this RFID verification.

Pilgrims traveling in groups of five or more can opt for group registration, which is also being handled on a first-come, first-served basis. This option is particularly helpful for families, spiritual organizations, or yatris traveling from the same region.