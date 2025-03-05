Amarnath pilgrimage to set off for Kashmir cave shrine on 3 July

The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage will commence on 3 July and culminate on 9 August on Raksha Bandhan. The pilgrimage will set off from two routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district – simultaneously.

This was announced here on Wednesday after the 48th Board meeting of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan.

The meeting was attended by Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, DC Raina, Ms. Kailash Mehra Sadhu, KN Rai, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, Members of the Shrine Board.

The Board proposed various measures and interventions to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees during the pilgrimage.

Considering the increased inflow of pilgrims expected for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, the meeting discussed measures for the enhancement of lodgement capacity at centres in Jammu, Srinagar and other locations, operationalisation of Yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, issuance of RFID cards, on-spot registration of pilgrims at number of locations including Nowgam and the Katra Railway Stations.

It was further discussed that these facilities must also be suitably enhanced at Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, Pantha Chowk Srinagar, as per the requirement, officials said.

Reviewing the progress achieved on various ongoing works undertaken by the line departments, the lieutenant governor stressed the need for ensuring adequate arrangements and requisite amenities at various locations enroute Yatra. He further called for increasing capacity at Yatri Niwas, Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

The meeting also discussed ongoing projects, dissemination of Yatra-related information, insurance cover to yatris, service providers, ponies; extension of online services by the Shrine Board; widening and maintenance of Yatra Tracks; decongestion measures at Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave area; Disaster preparedness and mitigation measures; adequate provisioning of Heli services, medical care facilities; Weather Forecasting Infrastructure & Systems, security and surveillance and Digital Pre-paid system for hiring services.

On the occasion, the lieutenant governor felicitated the Board members and expressed gratitude for their valuable contribution and continuous guidance in successful conduct of the yatra.

Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, gave a detailed presentation regarding the arrangements for the Yatra.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners (Ganderbal and Anantnag); Additional CEO SASB and senior officers of the UT Administration and Shrine Board also attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.