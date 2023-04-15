Amarnath pilgrimage to begin on July 1

The 62-day long Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2023 will commence on July 1 and will culminate on August 31. The registration through online and offline modes for the Yatra will start from April 17.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while announcing the date for holy pilgrimage and registration on Friday, said the administration is committed to ensure smooth and hassle free pilgrimage.

Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers, he said.

Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of Pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” added Lt Governor Sinha.

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Lt Governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening prayers for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google play store to get real time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing several services online.