Alwar, a part of the NCR, unlike its other industrial counterparts including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram which share their borders Delhi, is telling a different story of COVID-19 while registering just 20 corona positive patients till Thursday.

Out of these 20, 6 have turned negative, one has died while 13 are active cases, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

This district comes under Orange zone and people here are working hard to bring this district to green zone, says Alwar’s Principal Medical Officer Sunil Chauhan.

Alwar district has a big population counting of over 50 lakh. Over 4,500 samples have been collected till date. People have been supporting the lockdown and are quite cooperative, he says.

“Full fledged surveying is on in this district. It being an industrial area with Neemrana at the centre, we need to be extra careful,” he says.

Chauhan further said that one resident of Alwar recently went to Jaipur’s SMS hospital and was tested positive on Thursday.

“He went to a local hospital in Alwar, but then he went to Jaipur when there was no relief. This man tested positive. We are in the process of tracing his contact history.”

“Its a family of old people who have been staying indoors. Their young son, although is an Ola driver, but he too says that he did not go out for over 40 days. So we are exploring more details,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the residents of the city, Vijay Kumar says, “I have my own shops in Behror which falls in Alwar district. There is not even a single positive case in Behror and people, following all guidelines, have been opening their shops regularly. However, we are worried over one issue. Many families in the district have their sons working with Delhi Police.”

“If they return to their native place and if even one of them tests positive, we shall be facing the dreadful consequences. In Narnaul (Haryana), which is near Alwar, two policemen came from Delhi who became carriers of COVID-19 in the town. Such cases scare us,” he says.