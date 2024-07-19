AlTC candidate Lalitesh Pati Tripathi moves HC challenging the BJP winner

All India Trinamool Congress( AITC) leader and loosing candidate from Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh Lalitesh Pati Tripathi has filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the winner BJP candidate Dr Vinod Kumar Bind.

As per the petition filed in the registry of the court on Friday , Lalitesh Pati Tripathi alleged that Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind has violated the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and the rules of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 by becoming a candidate from 78-Bhadohi Lok Sabha on BJP’s election symbol while being a member of any other party.

” On this basis, today I have presented an election petition before the Registrar General as per the rules of Allahabad High Court, demanding that the election of Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind as MP from 78-Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency be declared invalid,” The AITC leader said.

The winner BJP candidate Dr Vinod Kumar Bind was the NISHAD Party MLA from Majhawan assembly segment in Bhadohi district . Dr Bind defeated Lalitesh Pati Tripathi by a margin of around 44,000 votes in the Lok Sabha polls from Bhadohi seat.

Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, grand son of Congress leader and former UP Chief Minister Kamlapati Tripathi, was contesting on AITC ticket under INDI alliance given by Samajwadi Party.