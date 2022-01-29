Altaf Bukhari demands employment of locals in power projects in Chenab valley

J&K Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday strongly opposed employment of non-locals in power projects that are coming up in the Chenab Valley of Jammu division and demanded job protection for local youth of three districts of the area.

He sought intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the matter.

Extending his support to the local youth of Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts that are located along the Chenab river, Bukhari referred to growing unemployment among the youth in Chenab valley.

“We have received complaints about the companies running power projects that they have imported non-local labourers and skilled persons from outside J&K while they have ample manpower which is easily available in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts,” he said.

He said, “If the companies continue to deny employment to the local youth in these districts by employing outsiders, the Apni Party would oppose it strongly”.

“The youth are the future of J&K and we are committed to protect their future with commitment to develop every region equally, employment to all the unemployed youth, electricity to the un-electrified villages, clean drinking water to every village and remote places,” he said.

Bukhari also said that Udhampur has become victim of political and administrative ignorance with regard to development, health care facility, road connectivity, tourism promotion and employment. Hardly any steps have been taken to explore tourism in the district, he added.