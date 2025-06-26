Already on the road to recovery: Suryakumar Yadav after undergoing hernia surgery

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is already on the road to recovery following surgery on his hernia in Munich. After playing in IPL 2025 and Mumbai T20 League, Suryakumar had been in Europe with his wife Devisha, before flying to the German city for the hernia operation.

Suryakumar took to social media to reveal he had undergone surgery in Munich and he was already looking forward to making a return to action.

“Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen,” the post read.

“Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back.”

This is the second time Suryakumar underwent a sports hernia surgery – he was operated on for a similar hernia issue in his groin in Munich in January, last year. This came shortly after he had undergone surgery for an ankle injury he suffered during India’s tour of South Africa in December 2023.

Suryakumar last played for India in the five-match T20I series against England that finished at the start of February, while the 34-year-old was one of the leading performers at the recent Indian Premier League where he scored 717 runs from 16 innings for the Mumbai Indians to finish as the second leading run-scorer at the event.

The ace batter is expected to commence his recovery and rehab programme at the BCCI Centre for Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru after a few weeks.

It remains to be seen whether he recovers fully for India’s next white-ball assignment coming in Bangladesh where they play three ODIs and three T20Is across the end of August. In the 50-overs format, SKY was last seen in action during the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023.