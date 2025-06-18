Alliance with MNS will be ‘beneficial’: Former Sena corporators to Uddhav

Former Shiv Sena corporators told party chief Uddhav Thackeray at a closed-door meeting on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections that joining hands with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) could be “strategically beneficial” to win elections to local civic bodies and municipal corporations.

“The mood in Mumbai is favourable for such an alliance,” the former Shiv Sena corporators who attended the closed-door meeting said. They told Uddhav Thackeray that a Shiv Sena-MNS tie-up could consolidate the Marathi vote as well as strengthen the opposition against the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance. The belief among the Sena cadre is that a tie-up with the MNS could unify the Marathi vote as well as counter the BJP’s urban dominance in Mumbai, party sources said.

The suggestion by former Sena corporators to ally with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS came after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray directly asked them during the closed-door discussion whether such an alliance would be beneficial, party sources said.

After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was told by his former corporators about the “strategic benefit” of allying with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, Uddhav struck a note of caution and called for a consensus.

“I will take a final decision on any alliance only after taking all of you into confidence,” Uddhav Thackeray assured Sena leaders who attended the closed-door meeting. Uddhav also urged Shiv Sena workers to remain united and loyal, adding that, “More such meetings will follow in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, in a related development, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “Please keep in mind that tomorrow (Thursday) is the 59th anniversary of the Shiv Sena, founded on 19 June 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray. I am talking about the original Shiv Sena, not the duplicate one (led by Eknath Shinde). On the occasion of the 59th anniversary celebrations of the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray will clarify his position on several issues about which there are some doubts and confusion in the minds of the people. Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray will definitely take decisions in the best interest of Maharashtra and Maharashtrians,” Sanjay Raut said when asked about the possibility of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena allying with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS.