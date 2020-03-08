The Allahabad High Court on Sunday reserved its verdict in the case related to the naming and shaming of CAA protesters and will deliver the verdict on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Govind Mathur had taken the suo motu cognizance of the matter on Sunday morning and then deferred the hearing to afternoon at 3 pm.

During the one-hour hearing in the afternoon, the court asked several questions from the government representatives.

“The Advocate General appeared on behalf of the administration and put forth the government’s views. After hearing him, the court reserved its orders, which will be delivered at 2 pm tomorrow,” Neeraj Tripathi, the state’s Additional Advocate General, told reporters.

The Chief Justice had asked the UP government if it was not encroaching on personal space and liberty of citizens and expressed hope that the administration will take corrective measures before the hearing begins.

The Lucknow district administration on March 6 had started the process to shame as many as 57 people, identified for being allegedly involved in violence during the anti-CAA protest, by putting up hoardings with their names and addresses at prominent intersections in the city.

A total of 100 hoardings were put up at all major crossings in the city with names and addresses of 57 persons who have been identified so far for being allegedly involved in the violence that broke out during anti-CAA protests in the state capital in December last year.

The hoardings also say if the accused fails to pay up, their properties would be attached.

Among those named to pay for damage to public property during the protests in Lucknow, one person had died.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office had sent an unsigned two-page note justifying the hoardings by saying that the posters were put keeping larger public interest in mind.

Among those named in the hoardings are activist-politician Sadaf Jafar, lawyer Mohammed Shoaib, theatre personality Deepak Kabir and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SR Darapuri.

All of them are out on bail and have said they will contest in court any move by the government to attach their property.