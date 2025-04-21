Allahabad HC asks Centre to clarify Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship status

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has sought clarification from the Union Government on whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an Indian citizen.

The hearing took place on Monday before a bench comprising Justice AR Masudi and Justice Ajay Kumar Srivastava. The court directed the central government to clarify its stand within 10 days.

During the hearing on the petition filed by BJP worker Vignesh Shishir, the central government submitted a status report.

However, the court remarked, “We just want to know whether Rahul Gandhi is a citizen or not.” The government sought additional time to respond.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 5.

On July 1, 2024, Karnataka-based lawyer and BJP leader S Vignesh Shishir filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, alleging that Rahul Gandhi holds British citizenship.

The petitioner demanded the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship under Section 9(2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

Vignesh Shishir also sought the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s election from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, alleging that he concealed his British citizenship while contesting the election.

The petitioner argued that he possesses documents and emails from the British government that allegedly prove Rahul Gandhi’s British citizenship, thereby rendering him ineligible to contest elections or serve as a Member of Parliament in India.