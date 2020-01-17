All S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025, according to the Russian Deputy Chief of Mission in India Roman Babushkin.

“The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started,” Babushkin said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a meeting of the Russia-India-China trilateral.

The S-400, an upgraded version of the S-300, had previously only been available to the Russian defence forces.

It is manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.

The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. China was the first foreign buyer to seal a government-to-government deal with Russia in 2014 to procure the lethal missile system.

India and Russia signed a $5 billion S-400 air defence system deal in October 2018.