All-party Indian delegation concludes Japan visit, reaffirms zero tolerance for terrorism

The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, on Saturday concluded a successful and productive visit to Japan. During the trip, the delegates reaffirmed India’s firm stance of zero tolerance for terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, departs Japan for the Republic of Korea after successfully completing their Japan mission. India’s unwavering commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms was reaffirmed in unequivocal terms. India has zero tolerance for terrorism, as clearly demonstrated in Operation Sindoor. Water and blood cannot flow together; talks and terror cannot go together,” the Embassy of India in Japan stated in a post on X.

The delegation included BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPM Rajya Sabha member John Barla, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Their visit is part of India’s global diplomatic outreach to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and the country’s ongoing fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Earlier on Saturday, the delegation interacted with the Indian community in Japan, emphasizing India’s policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism and underlining the diaspora’s role in conveying this message across Japan.

The visit began with a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and concluded with the delegation paying homage to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose at Tama Cemetery in Tokyo on the eve of his birth anniversary.

The visit marked the beginning of an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by India to expose Pakistan’s sustained involvement in cross-border terrorism, including the heinous April 22 attack in Pahalgam.

“During their three-day visit to Japan, the delegation held constructive meetings and interactions with a range of stakeholders, including government officials, media representatives, and academic leaders. In these engagements, Sanjay Kumar Jha emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of every Indian and to working with the international community to combat the scourge of terrorism,” the Indian Embassy said in an official statement.

“In each of the meetings, Jha conveyed that the Pahalgam terrorist attack was a deliberate attempt to derail peace and development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. India responded through Operation Sindoor in a precise, targeted, proportionate, and non-escalatory manner. He reiterated India’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism and its commitment to making no distinction between terrorists and those who support them,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the Indian Embassy noted that Jha stressed the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, asserting that there can be no neutral stance in this global fight. He urged Japan’s support in swiftly bringing the perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of the Pahalgam attack to justice.

Japanese political leaders expressed their support for India’s fight against terrorism and underscored the need to hold those responsible for such acts accountable.