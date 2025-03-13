All municipal corporations will be developed as solar cities: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced plans to transform all 17 municipal corporations in the state into solar cities.

He said Ayodhya has been developed as the first solar city with a 6,000-megawatt solar energy capacity, while Bundelkhand is being transformed into a 5,000-megawatt green corridor.

The CM was addressing the closing session of a national conference organized by the municipal corporation as part of the National Clean Air Program (NCAP). The conference, held at a hotel in Gorakhpur, focused on the theme ‘Roadmap to Make Gorakhpur Free from Open Waste Burning by 2027.’ During this, he quoted Mahatma Gandhi, saying “Nature can meet everyone’s needs but cannot satisfy anyone’s greed.”

He mentioned that a combination of technology and public awareness is essential to minimize carbon emissions and protect the environment. Speaking about India’s commitment to sustainability, he highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. He stressed that “to achieve this goal, efforts must be strengthened at both national and local levels.”

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of public participation in environmental initiatives. “No movement can succeed without the involvement of the people,” he said, urging public representatives to actively engage people in these programs.

He recalled the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, “The consequences of harming nature were evident during COVID. In the second wave, people suffered just like a fish struggling when taken out of water.” He warned that human-induced environmental damage will ultimately impact humanity itself.

Discussing the state government’s efforts to cut carbon emissions, CM Yogi highlighted a major energy-saving initiative. “Since 2017, we have replaced 17 lakh halogen streetlights with LED lights across the state, without spending a single rupee,” he said.

He explained that halogen lights not only consumed more energy but also contributed significantly to carbon emissions. The transition to LED lights has reduced carbon emissions, saved energy, and helped municipal bodies save Rs 1,000 crore, as the companies installing the LED lights were paid from the energy savings.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to environmental protection, citing the ban on single-use plastic as a key step. To provide an eco-friendly alternative and support traditional artisans, the government implemented the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, promoting clay products. Under this scheme, potters were given electric and solar-powered wheels, which not only reduced plastic waste but also created new employment opportunities.

He also highlighted that the foundation stone has been laid of a plant in Lakhimpur that will manufacture products from banana fiber, which decompose naturally within three months.

Discussing afforestation efforts, CM Yogi highlighted the success of Uttar Pradesh’s tree plantation drive, which has resulted in the planting of 210 crore trees over the past eight years, with a survival rate of 70-75%. He noted that despite rapid population growth, infrastructure expansion, and industrial development, the state’s forest cover continues to increase. Urging people to plant trees near their homes, he stated, “Trees bring life to our homes, and by staying close to nature, we can experience true spiritual fulfillment.”

Focusing on renewable energy, the Chief Minister reiterated the state’s goal of producing 22,000 megawatts of clean energy and announced plans to develop all 17 municipal corporations as solar cities. He also emphasized the importance of reducing indoor pollution, stating that earlier, villagers relied on firewood, coal, and dung cakes for cooking, which harmed both health and the environment.

“To address this, PM Narendra Modi launched the Ujjwala Yojana, providing LPG gas connections to 10 crore families, improving air quality and public health,” he added. He said that on the occasion of Holi, the government continued the process of providing free LPG cylinders to 1.81 crore families across the state.