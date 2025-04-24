All Kashmir leaders on same page against terror in all-party meet by J-K CM

The all-party meeting in Srinagar on Thursday unanimously supported the steps taken against Pakistan by the central government in retaliation against the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 persons were killed.

The meeting was convened by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to jointly condemn the terrorist attack.

The participants “unequivocally condemned in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians. Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat, and the idea of India which has long been a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony in the region”.

The resolution unanimously adopted in the meeting read “We stand unwavering in our commitment to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice. In doing so, we affirm that no act of terror can ever weaken our resolve or extinguish our indominable spirit. We also support the steps taken by the Union Government announced yesterday”.

“We salute the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on his horse in Pahalgam, and was martyred during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists to save the tourists. His valour and selflessness shall forever remain an inspiration to all. He is a true face of Kashmiriyat and Kashmir hospitality”, the resolution said.

“We commend our people for the extraordinary display of their moral and material support to all the tourists across the Kashmir Valley and for their resolute unity in condemning the recent attack.

“We appreciate the spontaneous, peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages across the length and breadth of J&K, which exemplify our unwavering commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law, and reaffirm our collective resolve to foster mutual respect, uphold constitutional values, and work collaboratively for the prosperity and stability of Jammu & Kashmir”.

“We humbly and earnestly appeal to the governments of all States and Union Territories, in these trying times, to come forward with unwavering commitment to protect the Kashmiri students and citizens who find themselves far from home. These individuals, whether traveling or residing outside Jammu and Kashmir, must be safeguarded against any form of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation”, the resolution said.

“We call upon all political parties, community leaders, religious institutions, youth groups, civil society organizations and media organizations in Jammu & Kashmir and the Nation to maintain calm, resist the provocations of those who seek to disrupt harmony, and continue working together for the peace and development of the region”, the resolution added.