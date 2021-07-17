Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that all border fencing gaps with neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh will be filled till 2022.

Shah made the announcement while addressing the 18th Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony.

Noting that fencing on border with neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh is significant in view of security, Shah said, “There is no benefit of fencing the border if gaps are not completely filled. I want to ensure that there will be no gap in fencing on border by 2022.”

The minister said that all issues related to the fencing project have been resolved and if there is any hurdle found during implementation of the goal in future will also be solved.

India has been erecting fences to plug vulnerable and infiltration-prone patches along its sensitive border with Pakistan and Bangladesh for long and there is lot of work that is happening to secure the borders.

The Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) that entails deployment of smart fences, advanced surveillance gadgets and anti-infiltration alarms has been sped up by the border management division under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Border Security Force along the borders with the two nations.