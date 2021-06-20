All 15 Kashmir Valley Railway Stations, including Srinagar, have now got integrated with the 6021 Station Wi-Fi Network of Indian Railways.

Public Wi-Fi, provided under the brand name of RailWire, is available at 15 stations (Baramula, Hamre, Pattan, Mazhom, Budgam, Srinagar, Pampore, Kakapora, Avantipura, Panzgam, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Sadura, Qazigund, Banihal) of UT of Kashmir which are spread out in four District HQs – Srinagar, Budgaon, Banihal & Qazigund.

Wi-fi was already available at 15 stations in the Union Territory of Jammu -Kathua, Budhi, Chhan Arorian, Hira Nagar, Ghagwal, Samba, Vijaypur, Bari Brahman, Jammu Tawi, Bajalta, Sangar, Manwal, Ram Nagar.

RailTel was entrusted by the Ministry of Railways to provide public Wi-Fi at all the Railway stations. The vision was to convert the Railway platform into a platform for digital inclusion. Today, the Wi-Fi Network is spread over 6000+ Railway stations across the country and this is one of the largest integrated Wi-Fi networks in the world.

In his message on this occasion, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industries and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said, “Today, on World Wi-Fi Day, I am delighted to announce that Srinagar and 14 stations of the Kashmir Valley have become a part of one the largest integrated public Wi-Fi network in the world connecting 6000+ stations across the country. With this, all the stations of Valley now have public Wi-Fi. It is a crucial step for Digital India mission and will go a long way in connecting the unconnected. I convey my appreciation to the team Indian Railways and RailTel, which has worked tirelessly to achieve this remarkable feat.”

Designed to offer users the best internet experience, Wi-Fi at Railway stations will be available to any user who has a smartphone with a working mobile connection for KYC considerations.