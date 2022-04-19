Aligarh MLA Mukta Raja seeks details of loudspeakers in mosques

Aligarh city BJP MLA Mukta Raja has sought information about the loudspeakers installed in mosques. The MLA wrote a letter to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) seeking immediate information about loudspeakers installed in mosques.

According to the letter, Raja asked how many mosques have loudspeakers. He has also asked the ADM about the intensity of the loudspeakers installed in mosques, according to the directions of the Supreme Court. The Aligarh MLA also directed the ADM to conduct a physical examination of the loudspeakers. “The sound intensity of the loudspeakers should be made as per the directions of the court,” the Aligarh MLA’s letter stated.

The MLA has asked whether the Azaan at the mosques before 5 in the morning is as per the directions of the court. “If not, what action has been taken so far about this?” added the letter.

According to Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, loudspeakers should not be allowed to be operated after 10 pm and before 6 am and they should be fitted with a ‘sound limiter’.

The Maharashtra government on Monday passed an order in which permission from the police was a must for the installation of the loudspeakers. The move came days after an ultimatum by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray that the loudspeakers should be removed from mosques by May 3.

