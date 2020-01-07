As many artistes joined in the Carter Road protest in Mumbai to show solidarity for students of JNU violence attack, actors like Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who were not present at the protest penned posts condemning the state of violence across the country.

Aia Bhatt, through a series of Instagram stories, wrote, “Every day is disturbing! What is going on????????”

Further continuing, she added, “When students, teachers and peaceful civilians become victims of physical assault on an ongoing basis, it’s time to stop pretending that all is fine. We must look truth in the eye and acknowledge that we are a house at war with itself.”

“We, the people of this country no matter how different our ideologies, must find a human solution to all our complex problems, and reinforce the peaceful and inclusive ideals upon which this country was built.”

The Raazi actress signed off by stating, “Any ideology that seeks to divide, oppress and promote violence is one me must strongly oppose.”

Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a series of pictures of injured JNU students on Instagram and wrote that she rarely commented on political issues on social media thinking and what she thought never really mattered.

Further bringing to light a self-reflexive question, if her position as an artist equips her to give an opinion on a public platform, she called the JNU students braver than herself.

Read her complete post here:

Other filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha have been openly condemning the JNU violence online.

Taapsee Pannu has been facing flak on social media for sharing her opinions while many are also supporting her.

On January 5, a mob of masked people stormed JNU and beat up students and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring at least 34 people.

The mob was reportedly seen carrying hammers, iron rods, sledgehammers and stones in videos and photographs that emerged out of the JNU campus.