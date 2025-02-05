Algeria’s Defence Chief General Chanegriha to explore military cooperation during visit to India

General Saïd Chanegriha, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of Algeria’s People’s National Army, will embark on an official visit to India from February 6 to 12.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, during his visit, General Chanegriha will attend the inauguration of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru and hold discussions with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He will also participate in the Defence Ministers’ Conclave, centered around the theme ‘BRIDGE – Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement,’ which aims to strengthen dialogue and foster international defence collaborations.

While at Aero India, General Chanegriha is expected to engage in important bilateral talks with his counterparts from other nations. In New Delhi, he will honour India’s military history by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial and receiving a Guard of Honour. He will also meet with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, as stated in the release.

Additionally, General Chanegriha will visit several significant military institutions, including the Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre of the Defence Space Agency, the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, and INS Hansa, India’s premier Naval Aviation training centre. His schedule will also take him to key defence and aerospace establishments, both public and private, such as BrahMos Aerospace, Goa Shipyard Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, L&T Defence, and Bharat Forge.