Alert sounded in Manipur following heavy rainfall

The Manipur government has sounded an Orange Alert Warning has been sounded in the state following heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

The people have been advised to take precautions as the state could face windspeeds of 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph. The state is likely to receive more than 20 cms of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

All district officials have issued advisories asking people to stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. Relief helplines have been issued by the district authorities and Assam Rifles personnel.

Water levels have slightly increased at Imphal, Nambul, Iril, Kongba and other rivers. However, all were flowing below the flood level. There is no report of breach of any embankment of any river so far.

Due to incessant rainfall during the last few days low-lying areas like Lamphelpat, Uripok, Sagolband, Iroisemba, Naoremthong, Kakwa, Kwakeithel, Thangmeiband , Nambol, Singjamei, Kakwa, Thoubal, Kakching have been flooded. However, there is no report of the evacuation of people so far. Some of the roads have been inundated and people have been advised to avoid the roads .

The heavy rainfall may also trigger landslides. So far, there is only a report of a landslide in the Ukhrul district.