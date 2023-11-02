Alert out after traces of Zika virus found close to Bengaluru

A zika virus carrying mosquito has been found in Karnataka. After being analysed in August, a mosquito in Chikkaballapur was found to have a case of the Zika virus close to Bengaluru. A notice has been sent out regarding Talkaebetta, the location of the sample, and all fever cases are being examined.

Dr. S. Mahesh, the District Health Officer, reportedly has stated that a total of 100 samples were obtained from all across the state, six of which were from Chikkaballapur. Of these, five tested negative and one positive.

A statewide campaign resulted in the collection of several specimens, including the mosquito that was later found to be sick. The findings were made public on October 25.

A five-year-old Karnataka girl was proven to have contracted the Zika virus last year. In December 2022, a man aged 67 was discovered to have contracted the Zika virus in Pune’s Bavdhan neighbourhood. In the Palghar region of Maharashtra, a seven-year-old child was previously discovered to be sick with the virus spread by mosquito bites.

With the 2016 epidemic in Brazil, the Zika virus disease (ZVD) is regarded as one of the major public health issues of concern. caused by a virus that is mostly spread by daytime bites from the Aedes mosquito.

The WHO lists rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and malaise as typical symptoms of the illness. Most symptoms go away within two to seven days.

Numerous ZVD outbreaks have been documented from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands since the virus was first discovered in the Zika forest in Uganda in 1947. A few months ago, examples were discovered in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Zika virus normally causes a moderate illness that doesn’t need special care. Individuals who are Zika virus-infected should drink enough of water, get plenty of rest, and take paracetamol for fever and discomfort. If symptoms get worse, they should get help and guidance from a doctor. As of this now, there is no vaccination accessible.