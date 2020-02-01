A policeman with his alert and timely action averted a major tragedy as he uncovered a cavity inside a truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway, ferrying three armed Jaish-e–Mohammed(JeM) terrorists, police said.

The spotting of cavity by the cop led to encounter between the terrorists and police leaving the policeman injured and all the three terrorists killed.

Bhom Raj, who is a constable with the Nagrota police station and deployed for checking at the Bann Toll plaza, said he was unarmed and could not retaliate.

“Around 5 am, we intercepted a truck, JK03F-1478, for a routine checking. The driver, along with two more persons, was in the front seat of the truck and told us that they are carrying medicine and other items to Kashmir. But we were not satisfied,” constable Raj said.

The police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel asked the driver and two others to remove the cover and open the door of the truck, he said.

Constable Raj further said, “I started checking the vehicle and saw a blanket and shoes near the gate, when I peeped inside the middle door of truck, I grew suspicious. I thought the truck is fully loaded with white bags, how come blanket and shoes are there.”

As soon as they removed the cover, some men, hiding in the cavity formed inside the truck, started firing at us, the policeman said.

“The CISF retaliated and gunned down a terrorist. The militants jumped down into the gorge and disappeared in thick forest area,” he said.

The infiltration by the terrorists happened from along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district to carry out an attack, according to the police.

The injured policeman was hospitalized and the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh came to meet the brave policeman and praised him for his bravery.