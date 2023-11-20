Alcohol, non-veg served at “dance party” inside Kartarpur Sahib compound, Sikh leaders seek stern action

A dancing party was purportedly held on the grounds of the revered Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, infuriating the Sikh community with its horrific act that damaged their sacred feelings.

Numerous Sikh leaders have voiced their ire in public.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “We had objected to the appointment of a non-Sikh person as CEO of PMU Kartarpur Corridor in 2021. Since the management board has no knowledge of Sikh Maryada; we were afraid that there might be blasphemous actions at Gurdwara complex. Our fear has come true when video of CEO Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi drinking alcohol and eating meat at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex went viral yesterday!! We demand immediate dissolution of this PMU headed by Muslims whose actions have hurt the sentiments of Sikhs worldwide. @GovtofPakistan should hand over the mangt of Gurdwara Sahib to a Sikh body that adheres to Sikhi ethos and principles”

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s general secretary, Jagdip Singh Kahlon, has said that serving meat and drink during the celebration is against Sikh tradition.

He called on the Pakistani government to take action against the perpetrators and vehemently denounced the atrocity.

“Unacceptable! I strongly condemn the sacrilegious incident within the sacred premises of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib where a party organised involving alcohol & meat. @GovtofPakistan should take swift action against all responsible people,” Kahlon posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Similar event occurred in 2021 when pictures of a Pakistani model within the Gurdwara complex with her head exposed caused a lot of backlash on social media.

President of the SGPC Dhami emphasized that it would be a breach of’maryada’ and Sikh sensibilities if the event took place within the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex, especially in a location that is so strongly connected to Guru Nanak Dev.

Concerns on the necessity for proper maintenance of sacred places and strict adherence to Sikh’rehat maryada’ have been rekindled by this tragedy.