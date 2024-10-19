AKMTTA for reciprocal transport pact to boost Meghalaya-Assam tourism connectivity

The All Khasi Hills Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) has called on the Meghalaya government to implement a Reciprocal Transport Agreement (RTA) with Assam, aimed at streamlining tourist transportation between the two neighboring states. The proposal was discussed during a meeting organized by the State Tourism Department on Friday.

Balajied Jyrwa, AKMTTA Secretary, emphasized the importance of including Meghalaya in the RTA framework, which would ensure smoother cross-border travel for tourists. “Our key focus is on pushing for the RTA, as it will greatly enhance the movement of tourist vehicles between Assam and Meghalaya,” Jyrwa told local media.

The meeting also addressed concerns surrounding the issuance of temporary permits for tourist vehicles. The AKMTTA highlighted the need for a more efficient and fair system, ensuring that local operators have equal access to permits and operational rights within the tourism sector.

Another of its major demand was for the state government to integrate its member organizations into the Tourism Department’s upcoming mobile app. The association underscored the importance of app-based listings for local operators, saying that they would give them better visibility and help them connect with tourists more effectively.

Tourism Director Cyril Diengdoh, who chaired the meeting, reassured attendees that the government is committed to improving the tourism experience. He announced plans to develop an app that will list all tourist taxi associations, their drivers, and the routes they operate on. “This app will provide a seamless experience for tourists, allowing them to hire local drivers with transparency and ease,” he said.

In addition, the state government plans to launch a comprehensive training program for tourist drivers, recognizing their dual roles as both drivers and guides. A list of drivers across various associations will be compiled to facilitate the initiative.