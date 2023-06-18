Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi Government

Principal opposition Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the crumbling health and power infrastructure in the state during the ongoing heat wave condition.

“There is complete anarchy in UP. There is no such thing as the government left. Health services have collapsed. The power system has completely crippled. The general public are suffering due to the scorching heat and heat stroke but the BJP government is neither able to provide electricity to the public nor is it able to provide treatment,” said Yadav in a statement.

Yadav said that 36 deaths in 24 hours in Ballia District Hospital due to heat and heatstroke is an unfortunate and shameful incident. “In Ballia, 121 patients have died in eight days. The poor are not getting treatment in the hospitals,” he said, while adding that this is the six year report card of the BJP government in UP.

The SP President said that there is an outcry regarding power cut in the entire state, but the government is intoxicated with its pride.

“During its entire tenure, the BJP government did not do any work in the electricity sector. They did not do any work in the field of production, transmission and distribution. The government did not build a single power station during its 6-year tenure and did not increase the production of electricity by a single unit,” he alleged.

“To hide their failure, the Chief Minister, ministers and officials are blaming each other and putting their responsibility on others,” he said.

Yadav said that the people of the state are getting electricity today only from the production of the power plant built during the time of the Samajwadi Party government. The Samajwadi government had done historic work in the field of power generation, he said.

He said that all the claims of the BJP government have been exposed in front of the general public. The health minister makes tall claims and lies every day but government hospitals and medical colleges do not have essential medicines.