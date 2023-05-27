Akhilesh Yadav reiterates commitment to defeat BJP in Lok Sabha polls

Reviving his party’s commitment to defeat BJP and its ally in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ruling party was trying to implicate the Opposition leaders in the state.

Pointing out that the Opposition has an important role in a democracy, Akhilesh Yadav lamented that the BJP government does not respect the Opposition. “They implicate the leaders of the opposition in false cases and they adopt various tactics to harass them,” he said, adding that the BJP government does politics of hatred and their leaders speak hate language.

Yadav cited the example of senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan who, he said, was implicated in fabricated cases by the BJP government and officials under a conspiracy. Now, the truth is coming out.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday on his visit to pay condolence to the family of Hari Shanker Tiwari and former MLA Sharda Devi, who expired recently, he demanded that the assembly membership of Mohammad Azam Khan should be restored as the court has given him clean chit.

Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, “Our goal will be to defeat the BJP in all the 80 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in UP.”

“People are tired of BJP’s hate politics and lies. The public will teach the BJP a lesson this time as they are destroying democratic traditions as they (the BJP) do not believe in democracy and Constitution,” he added.