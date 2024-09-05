Akhilesh Yadav raises questions on police encounter in Sultanpur

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday raised questions on the police encounter in Sultanpur and levelled serious allegations against the ruling BJP.

He said it seems that the ruling party had deep contacts with the people involved in the Sultanpur robbery, that is why before the fake encounter, the ‘main accused’ was contacted and he surrendered and other party people were only shot in the legs for a show.

He said that BJP rule is the immortality of criminals.

“When the main accused had surrendered, then all the looted goods should also be returned in full and the government should pay compensation separately because it takes a lot of time to recover from the mental trauma caused by such incidents,” he said.

Further Akhilesh Yadav said,” Fake encounters turn protectors into predators. The solution is not fake encounters, but real law and order. BJP rule is the immortality of criminals. Till the public pressure and anger reaches its peak, the work of sharing in the loot continues and when it seems that the public will be surrounded, then a fake encounter is pretended to be a superficial solution. The public understands how some people are saved and how others are implicated. It is highly condemnable”.

According to police, an accused of broad daylight robbery at Bharat Jewelers in UP’s Sultanpur was killed in an encounter.

Mangesh Yadav, a dacoit with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, has been killed in an encounter with the team of STF Deputy SP Dharmesh Shahi, police said.

The encounter took place in Misirpur Puraina Manikapur Parasin area of Kotwali Dehat of Sultanpur. Mangesh Yadav was injured in the encounter and died during treatment. A 32 bore pistol, cartridges, a 315 bore pistol, a bike and looted jewelery have been recovered from the spot.

Mangesh, originally from Jaunpur, already had several cases registered against him. Mangesh Yadav was involved in the broad daylight robbery at Bharat Jewelers in Sultanpur on August 28.

During a broad daylight robbery at a goldsmith’s shop in Thatheri market of Kotwali Nagar on August 28,jewellery worth Rs 1.38 crore were looted. In this case, three dacoits were arrested by the police in an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday, while the ADG Zone had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on 10 accused on Wednesday evening.