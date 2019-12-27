The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief on Friday met Governor Anandiben Patel over the situation prevailing in the state due to anti-CAA protests.

As per the sources, Yadav informed the Governor about the deteriorating law and order situation and also on the incidents of the police high-handedness in the anti-CAA protests.

The meeting reportedly ended for 30 minutes.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said that the Yogi Adityanath’s policy of revenge was responsible for the loss of lives in the anti-CAA protests.

Yadav had earlier said, “The police can be seen in video clips breaking down cars, entering houses and damaging property. The FIR of victims is not being registered and opposition leaders are not being allowed to meet the families of the victims.”

He had also said that people in a democracy should have the right to disagree and his party would support those who are being targeted. SP would forge an alliance with the people in the 2022 assembly polls.