Akhilesh Yadav is a political cheater: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president and Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and termed him a ‘political cheater’.

Commenting on the recent statement of Akhilesh Yadav promising to install the statue of Maharaja Suheldev near the Gomti River Front, Mr Rajbhar told reporters here on Sunday that ”the SP president has an old habit of cheating the backward and Dalits”.

He said the decision by the Modi government at the Centre to conduct a caste census has given Akhilesh Yadav a sleepless night, and claimed that he (Akhilesh) has started fearing that the backward and Dalit vote banks might shift towards the NDA.

The SBSP chief said that as long as the SP president remained in power in UP, he had never remembered Maharaja Suheldev. “Now Akhilesh Yadav is trying to woo the backwards and dalits for vote bank politics, but they will no longer come under their deception,” he claimed.

Mr Rajbhar taunted the SP President, saying,” What happened to the others, who ditched his father and uncle? The SP president neither spared the BSP nor Jayant Chaudhary, as his nature is only to cheat.”

He claimed that he had stayed with Akhilesh Yadav and knew very well about his working style.

Mr Rajbhar further claimed that Akhilesh Yadav’s vote bank would slip after the caste census. ”Therefore, he is now trying to cheat the Rajbhar society in the name of installing the statue of Maharaja Suheldev.” He also accused the Samajwadi Party of considering Dalits as ‘slaves’.