Akhilesh Yadav demands more Sainik Schools for UP

Praising the Army soldiers for the valour with which they carried out Operation Sindoor, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav demanded that at least 6 new Sainik (Military) Schools should be opened in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav, an alumnus of National Military School Dholpur, praised the Sainik schools for grooming in ensuring the security of the country. He said this tradition has been going on since the independence of the country.

He said on the basis of the true patriots in Uttar Pradesh, the infinite glorious tradition has been carried out since the freedom movement. “Our demand is that new military schools should be opened in Lucknow, Saharanpur, Kannauj, Etawah, Varanasi, Sant Kabirnagar district of UP so that the challenging forces can be given a decisive answer in the right way for the integrity and unity of our country,” he stressed while addressing his party workers here on Wednesday.

The former UP CM hoped that the government would consider his demands in view of the current sensitive strategic conditions in the interest of the country and would immediately announce the establishment of more military schools in the state.

He said we all get to learn bravery from where the great tradition has come from. We all have contributed immensely to the country’s immense defence of the national military school Dholpur, which has received patriotic discipline and the seeds of scene character of our motto ‘Sheelam Param Bhushanam’, this tradition is from the independence of the country till today.