Akhilesh Yadav defends SP MP booked in Sambhal violence

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday defended his party MP Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq, who has been named by the police in the FIR in Sambhal violence case, saying the leader was not even present in the state on Sunday.

The FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police accuses Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son Sohail Iqbal of instigating the violence.

Reacting to the FIR, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav stated, “Our MP Zia-Ur-Rehman was not even in Sambhal and despite that an FIR was lodged against him.”

Yadav alleged that the riot in Sambhal was done by the BJP government in the state.

“This is a riot done by the government. Right after the order was passed by the Court, police and administration reached the Jama Masjid for a survey. On 23rd November, the police administration said that a second survey would be conducted on the 24th, the next morning. Who gave this order to the police administration?” he said.

The SP chief further added, “When people wanted to know the reason for the survey, the Circle Officer abused them. Protesting against this, people started pelting stones. In return, from police constable to officer, everyone fired bullets from their official and private weapons, video recording of which is available. Due to this, several people got injured. Five innocent people died.

“The people who filed the petition along with the police and administration are responsible for spoiling the atmosphere of Sambhal. They should be suspended and a murder case should be filed against them so that people can get justice, and in the future, no one can commit such illegal incidents against the constitution and justice can be given,” he stated.

Yadav further claimed the incident was politically motivated, saying, “Just to hide their misdeeds and looting of votes during the by-elections, the government has done this deliberately. Some people even say that after watching the film ‘The Sabarmati Report,’ they felt that they too want to become big leaders and that is why all this was done. All our MPs and people from all opposition parties wanted to raise this question in Parliament, but we will raise this issue whenever we get time. Our delegation will also visit Sambhal and meet the victims.”

Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq denies role

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur-Rehman Barq has denied any involvement in the violence, calling the allegations a conspiracy by the police administration.

He stated, “The incident that the police administration carried out in Sambhal has shaken the entire humanity and has tarnished the image of the state and the country.

“Yesterday, I was not even present in the state, let alone Sambhal. I had gone to Bengaluru to attend the meeting of the India Muslim Personal Law Board, but a case was filed against me. It is a conspiracy of the police administration. When the public does not know when you are coming for a survey, then what conspiracy will they do?” he added.

“As part of a conspiracy, they have used weapons, they have murdered our five innocent people, many others are injured, a false case has been registered. I want a murder case should be registered against these officers, and they should be put behind bars,” he demanded.

The violence erupted on Sunday morning as police conducted a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, following a petition claiming the mosque was built on the ruins of the Harihar temple.

Stone pelting and arson by the mob prompted the police to use tear gas and lathi-charge. Some vehicles were also set ablaze by the angry mob during the clashes.