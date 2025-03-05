Akhilesh Yadav backs Abu Azmi amid political controversy

A statement by Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi, praising Aurangzeb as a “great administrator” in the Maharashtra Assembly, has sparked a political storm in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanded Abu Azmi’s expulsion from the SP and warned that such MLAs should be sent to Uttar Pradesh to be taught a lesson for their ideology.

Responding to the controversy, SP President Akhilesh Yadav defended Abu Azmi, stating on social media that if ideological beliefs become grounds for suspension, it undermines freedom of speech and expression.

“Our MLAs and MPs are fearless. If some people believe they can suppress the voice of truth through ‘suspension,’ it only reflects the immaturity of their negative mindset,” Yadav added.