Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of spreading hate through attacks on Dr Ambedkar statues, madrasa demolitions

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of engaging in hate politics that has led to a rise in attacks on statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and the demolition of madrasas near the Indo-Nepal border.

Yadav said the BJP government must take strict action against those responsible for vandalizing Dr Ambedkar’s statues across the state. He alleged that BJP members themselves are involved in this “heinous act,” which is why the government has failed to act.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the SP president said that the backward, Dalit, and minority communities—referred to collectively as PDA—have rejected the communal politics of the BJP. “As their vote share declines and public anger grows over inflation and unemployment, BJP is resorting to politics of hatred,” he claimed.

Yadav further alleged that madrasas near the Indo-Nepal border are being arbitrarily shut down and demolished by labeling them as illegal.

“If these madrasas were illegal or built on encroached land, why didn’t the authorities act earlier? Even if the buildings lacked approved maps, there is a proper system to handle such issues. But the BJP is using this as a political tool to divide society and protect its shrinking vote bank,” he charged.

