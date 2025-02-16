Akhilesh wants Kumbh extended to allow elders to bathe

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that the government should extend the time of Kumbh because there are many elderly people who have not been able to bathe yet.

“The government is claiming to have made all the arrangements, why can’t they extend the time of the Kumb,” he asked.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav said it has come to his knowledge that more than 60 crore people have taken bath but the government is giving the figures that are less than 50 crore. “They are doing this because whenever there is a study on the management, the BJP government’s lie would be exposed. Therefore, they are tweaking the figures to show less,” he said.

SP President said, “UP Chief Minister went ahead to announce that arrangements have been made for 100 crore people. If there was an arrangement of a hundred crore people, why then the lives of so many people lost in the stampede in Mahakumbh.”

Yadav said when the government had arranged for a bath of a hundred crore people in the Mahakumbh, why did the lapse happen.

“Why did the BJP’s double-engine government do double blunder. When the UP government claimed that they had arranged hundred crore people, and claimed about arranging buses and trains, why then such lapses,” he questioned.

The SP president lamented that the BJP government doesn’t consider the suggestions of political parties, leaders, and journalists as it treats them all as rivals. “Are these BJP people so knowledgeable that they do need any advice,” he asked.