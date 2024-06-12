Akhilesh resigns from UP Assembly; SP starts hunt for new LoP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday resigned from the membership of the Karhal assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.

He was elected MP from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat and therefore had to resign from the Karhal assembly seat in Etawah district.

With his resignation, he will also lose the leader of the opposition post and the party will have to scout for a new name.

Principal Secretary of the Assembly, Pradeep Dubey said he has received the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader’s resignation letter.

SP under Akhilesh won 37 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, SP MLA Lalji Verma had also resigned from Katheri assembly segment after he got elected from Ambedkarnagar Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, SP leadership is in search of a new leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Akhilesh’s uncle MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav is the front runner for the post besides three other MLAs — Ram Achal Rajbhar, Inderjit Saroj and Kamal Akhtar.