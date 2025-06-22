Akhilesh promises to give poor women Rs 3,000 per month if voted to power in UP

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav made a big promise on Sunday, announcing that if he formed a government in UP in 2027, it would give Rs 3,000 per month to poor women under ‘Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana’.

The announcement was made by the SP president during a press conference here in presence of several senior party’s women leaders including Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav. He said under this ‘Stree Samman Samridhi’ scheme, poor women will be given Rs 3000 every month. Besides, the party will make infrastructure changes for the recruitment of women in the police department, he said.

“In 2027, when a SP government is formed, the party will also increase the representation of women in the assembly by giving party tickets to more and more women. If the government is formed, we will strengthen the 1090 Women Helpline further,” he said.

Attacking the government in the state, he said, the saffron party formed the government by implementing the pension scheme of the SP government in other states but in UP they have cheated the women by ignoring it.

Reacting to the escalation of the Iran-Israel war with the entry of the US, the SP president said India should bring back its citizens trapped in these countries.

“In this war, India should clarify its stand. But if the friend does not stand with the country in difficult times, it is a deception with our foreign policy. All are friends at a good time. We have to look into it,” he commented.

He said girls used to get the most laptops in the SP government, but now, the BJP government is giving obsolete tablets while women and daughters are not safe in this government.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that today, crimes against women and girls are rampant. “Rape and molestation of small girls are reported every day. The government’s claims on law and order in the state do not reflect on the ground,” he said while adding that this is the result of the BJP misusing the police for its own political ends.

He further alleged while the police is registering false cases against the people, the BJP is working to win elections. In such a situation, the police can not be expected to improve law and order situatopm. The BJP wants to take political advantage of the police, he added.

Akhilesh Yadav also made serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI). He said it is working under pressure from the BJP. The police are also being used for rigging elections.

The SP President charged the BJP with plans to capture the donation of the temples. “So many temples have never been demolished on earth as under the BJP rule. Old temples have already been dismantled in Varanasi, now it is Mathura’s turn while in other places like Venice, old streets are preserved.