Akhilesh promises ‘Kanwar corridor’ if SP comes to power in UP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday announced that if his party comes to power after the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, a separate “Kanwar corridor” will be constructed in the state.

“We will construct a separate corridor for Kanwariyas so that there is no inconvenience to either the shopkeepers or those walking on the road,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said the current BJP dispensation asks votes in the name of faith, but did nothing for Kanwariyas in the last nine years.

“An expressway was built for Gorakhpur with Rs 7,000 crore, while a Kanwar corridor could have been made with just Rs 1,000 crore. The chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) worked for his home but did nothing for Kanwariyas,” he charged.

The SP president alleged that in the BJP regime, big lands, parks and ponds are being occupied indiscriminately.

He said rivers are in a bad condition in the BJP government. Sewer treatment plants across the state have been closed while water and dirt of drains are being put directly into the rivers. The rivers of Bundelkhand have been dug so much that in every district, mounds are built on the road, he alleged.

Talking about the dispute over Bankebihari corridor, he said BJP people should not make faith a business and don’t do politics with faith.

“The government wants to fill the pockets of its people in the name of the corridor in Vrindavan. No planning was done for this and these people do not see anyone’s happiness,” he added.