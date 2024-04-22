Akhilesh hit back at PM, calling him out for remarks against Congress

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reported statement on the Opposition parties, saying the BJP’s own lies are coming out.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that people of the BJP, holding high offices in the government, are spreading lies about Congress from election rallies through absurd claims on the prospects if the Opposition came to power.

“On one hand, they are claiming that they are going to win by getting 400 seats, but on the other hand, they want to get votes in the elections by scaring the public by saying what will happen if the opposition wins “, he wrote in the social media X on Monday.

Advertisement

Akhilesh said, “The truth is that he (the PM) is expressing his feelings by projecting them and blaming someone else. Those people, who had withdrawn the hard-earned money of the poor and women from demonetisation, are today talking about jewellery. ”

He further wrote,” The truth is that even those who have one or two jewelery, that middle class is also voting against BJP because the middle and lower middle-class people are also affected by unemployment and inflation in the same way as the poor, farmers, laborers, youth, backward, Dalits, minorities, half of the women population, tribals and the oppressed forward class”.

The SP president took exception to Modi’s statement and remarked that saying wrong things about a particular community by name is an insult to that community spread all over the world. At the international level, this has greatly hurt the country’s secular and democratic identity. This is a very objectionable statement, for which there can be no apology.

“Actually, BJP is giving such a statement because even its own supporters are not voting for it. After the first phase of voting, this desperation is the first statement and also a trend towards the departure of the BJP government from the country. This is BJP’s admission of its defeat,” he claimed.

Akhilesh said, “Only those who intend to abolish the Constitution can use such unconstitutional language. Will the Election Commission allow anyone to contest elections after such a statement? History will remember this and history will never forgive BJP for this.”

He ended his post with “#Never_should_be_BJP”.