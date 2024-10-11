Akhilesh blasts BJP after UP govt seals JPNIC; SP’s culture is to break rules, says saffron party

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Friday flayed the Uttar Pradesh government for preventing his entry to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) and said ‘BJP’s every action is a symbol of negativity’.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) refused to grant Akhilesh Yadav permission to visit JPNIC on Friday for the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary. Yadav said BJP has blocked their way for paying homage to Lok Nayak JP. “Whether it is the BJP people or their government, their every action is a symbol of negativity. To prevent the Samajwadi people from garlanding the statue of ‘Jai Prakash Narayan Ji’ on his birth anniversary like last time, barricades have been put up around our private residence to stop them,” the SP chief posted on X.

He said,”This is the ostentatious Amritkal of freedom under BJP rule. A wall was raised so that people could not pay tribute. The path that BJP has closed is a symbol of their closed thinking. BJP holds ill-will and animosity towards every freedom fighter like Jai Prakash Narayan ji who took part in the freedom struggle of the country. ”

He also blamed the saffron party for being against freedom fighters and the freedom movement. ”It is the guilt within the BJP colleagues who did not take part in the freedom struggle of the country that does not allow them to pay tribute to the revolutionaries even on their birth anniversaries. Condemnable!”, he added.

Advertisement “The BJP has always been against the freedom fighters and the freedom movement. They have learnt how to block the path by living with the colonial powers and supporting them secretly. Everyone says today that we don’t want the BJP,” he wrote on X. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai also attacked the Yogi government saying that they are acting like a “dictator.” Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused SP chief of doing politics in the matter adding that the SP has forgotten the ideals of Jai Prakash Narayan.

“Akhilesh Yadav is doing politics. The notice that has been issued makes it very clear that the construction is incomplete. Had Akhilesh Yadav had good intentions, he could have paid tribute to Jai Prakash Narayan even in his office. Today, SP has forgotten the ideals of Jai Prakash Narayan. Had they followed those ideals, they would not have forged an alliance with the Congress party,” he said. Bhandari said that after facing defeat in the Haryana elections, the parties of INDIA bloc are resorting to a political stunt. After its defeat in Haryana, the entire INDI alliance was resorting to political stunts, he stressed. The state BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary said, “To break rules and take law & order in their hands has become the culture of the Samajwadi Party. Due to security reasons, the Lucknow Development Authority has sealed that place (JPNIC). Akhilesh Yadav is a big leader, he was the CM of UP and he is trying this (to visit JPNIC) just to get media attention. Samajwadi Party has been distracted from the path of JP…”



The party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “The people who do politics sitting in the lap of those who crushed the ideology of Loknayaak Jai Prakash Narayan are doing drama today. Who crushed the JP’s movement in the 1970s? Who implemented the Emergency in the country?… In the thirst for power, Samajwadi Party leaders have sacrificed their ideology and ideals and today they are asking questions sitting in the laps of those who crushed it.”