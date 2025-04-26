Akashvani bags 6 awards at India Audio Summit 2025, ‘Nai Soch Nai Kahani’ named Series of the Year

Akashvani’s ‘Nai Soch Nai Kahani – A Radio Journey With Smriti Irani’ was named the Series of the Year during the 3rd edition of the India Audio Summit and Awards (IASA) 2025, held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Akashvani bagged a total of six awards in various categories of IASA. Addressing a gathering, Director General of Akashvani Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur highlighted the revolution in the audio industry and how Akashvani, as India’s Public Service Broadcaster, is committed to its mission to ‘Inform, Educate and Entertain’ the people of the country by upholding their interest. She underscored that Akashvani stands firmly for credibility and acts as a beacon in a noisy world.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani’s programme, Nai Soch Nai Kahani, was a 13-episode series that celebrated the incredible tales of grit and determination of women in particular. The series culminated with an exclusive interview with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, which was recorded in the President’s House last year.

The News Services Division’s popular weekly phone-in show, Public Speak, was recognised as the Best Produced Audio Streaming Programme in the Health and Fitness category. Other award-winning programmes include Chhayageet, which won in the Best Late Night Show category; Ujale Unki Yadon Ke, named Best Celebrity Show on Air; and Safarcast, which clinched the award for Best Travel Show. Akashvani also bagged the award for the Best Interstitial, showcasing its creative excellence in short-form audio content.