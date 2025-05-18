Akash Anand made Chief National Coordinator of BSP: Party opposes 3rd country intervention in talks with Pakistan

On expected lines, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati once again appointed her nephew Akash Anand to the top post of the party on Sunday.

In a meeting with senior party leaders, Mayawati announced that with the consent of the people of the party from all over the country, Akash Anand has been made the Chief National Coordinator of BSP.

“It is expected that this time, he will make a commendable contribution in strengthening the party, taking all kinds of precautions in the interest of the party and the movement,” Mayawati commented in the meeting.

In the party’s last national meeting on March 2, Akash Anand was removed from both posts — as BSP’s national coordinator as well as Mayawati’s successor.

Although Mayawati has categorically denied having a successor during her lifetime.

Akash Anand was earlier removed too from the post of national coordinator and as Mayawati’s successor on May 7 last year, only to be reinstated as both on June 26, 2024.

A day after his removal from the party posts on March 2, Akash was expelled from the party the next day. However, on April 13, after Akash issued a public apology on social media, he was taken back into the party by Mayawati.

The party, on the other hand, has already appointed three national coordinators, and now, after Akash’s appointment, he will be the head of the national coordinators. Earlier, Akash Anand was the only national coordinator of BSP, when he was removed. Later, Ramji Gautam, Randhir Beniwal and Raja Ram were made national coordinators.