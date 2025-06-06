Akasa Air set to be second airline to operate from Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport

Akasa Air officially announced here on Friday that it has signed a deal with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) to operate flights out of the Navi Mumbai International Airport from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by August-end. However, no date has been announced yet.

In its initial phase, NMIA will handle 2 crore passengers and 0.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo annually, with ultimate capacity expanding to 9 crore passengers and 3.2 MMT of cargo.

Akasa is the second airline to sign an MoU with NMIA after IndiGo, which will be the first airline to start flights from the new airport. IndiGo will start with more than 18 daily departures to fifteen cities from day one of the opening and later hike operations to 79 departures by November 2025.

Commenting on the development, AAHL CEO Arun Bansal said, “We are pleased to welcome Akasa Air as one of the inaugural airline partners at NMIA. Their rapid growth and forward-looking approach make them an ideal partner in NMIA’s journey to becoming a key domestic and international hub. Our collaboration aims to offer a seamless and enhanced travel experience for millions, with NMIA playing a central role in reshaping Mumbai’s air connectivity ecosystem”.

Akasa will start its operations with 15 daily domestic flights and then ramp it up to more than 40 domestic plus 8 international flights by next summer. The airline plans to operate 32 daily flights at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSMIA) and NMIA. By FY 2027, Akasa plans to have 10 aircraft based out of NMIA.

The airline plans to operate more than 100 weekly domestic departures initially from NMIA, scaling up to 300-plus domestic and more than 50 international departures weekly during its winter schedule. The airline is also set to ramp up to 10 parking bases by the end of FY2027, with a focused international expansion into key Middle Eastern (West Asian) and Southeast Asian markets.