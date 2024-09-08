Ajit Doval to visit Moscow; Ukraine conflict to figure in talks

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is leaving for Moscow this week amid speculations that India could play a role in resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mr. Doval is visiting Russia primarily to attend a conclave of NSAs of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) countries that is taking place at a time when serious efforts are on to bring the prolonged conflict to an end.

Mr. Doval’s visit to Russia comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Ukraine. The PM had in July visited Russia and called for an early resolution of the conflict through peaceful talks.

Several Western nations believe India could play a role in ending the conflict, given its friendship with both Russia and Ukraine. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following her talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, said India and China can play a role in finding a solution to the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a panel discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Thursday, named India, Brazil and China as possible intermediaries that could play a role in resolving the conflict.

Shortly after his trip to Ukraine and meeting with President Zelensky, PM Modi spoke to President Putin over the phone on August 27. A Russian Embassy statement then said that he informed President Putin about his visit to Kyiv and stressed India’s commitment to bringing about a settlement by political and diplomatic means.

Sources said that it was during this phone call that the leaders decided that NSA Doval would travel to Moscow to further discuss the prospects for peace in Europe.