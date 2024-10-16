AIUDF leader condemns move to amend Waqf Act

In a meeting organized by the Jamiyat Ulama in Assam, AIUDF leader Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday strongly criticized the government’s handling of Waqf properties.

He accused the government of obstructing efforts to reclaim these lands, which hold significant historical and religious value for the Muslim community.

Ajmal’s speech, part of a broader discourse on the treatment of Muslim interests, included a sharp rebuke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims about fostering Muslim education.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader said Modi’s vision of “a Quran in one hand and a laptop in the other” is a false promise, accusing the administration of neglecting Muslim development under the guise of inclusivity.

Ajmal highlighted the ongoing battle for Waqf properties, particularly in Assam, where the Waqf Board controls valuable lands, including areas in Paltan Bazar and across Guwahati.

He vowed to take legal action, if necessary, to protect these properties from what he called “government encroachment,” citing plans to escalate the issue to the Supreme Court.

This controversy follows the government’s proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, which aim to reduce the autonomy of Waqf Boards and revalidate Waqf properties, a move Ajmal believes will open the door for illegal claims and communal tensions.

The opposition has also voiced concerns over the bill, with members walking out of a parliamentary committee meeting earlier this month, citing the bias of certain committee members.

Ajmal urged opposition leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, to resist the amendments in both Parliament and public forums, framing the issue as one of community welfare and religious rights.

This marks another flashpoint in the ongoing debate over Waqf properties, with Muslim leaders nationwide standing firmly against the proposed changes.