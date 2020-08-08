Speaking on the Kozhikode airport incident, the Air India Express on Saturday said it is adequately insured and would pay the compensation in accordance with applicable law at an appropriate time.

The airline also announced immediate financial relief to the families of those who died in the accident and to those who were injured.

“The airline is adequately insured and will pay compensation in accordance with applicable law at the appropriate juncture,” Air India Express said in a statement.

“To provide immediate relief, as an interim compensation Air India Express will give: Rs 10,00,000/-to the next kin of the deceased passenger 12 years and above; Rs 500,000/ to the passengers below the age of 12 years; Rs 200,000/- to critically injured passenger and Rs 50,000/- to the passenger who are injured in the incident,” the airline said.

Air India Express has established a passenger information centre and a toll free number has been made available for family or friends of those who may have been on board of the ill-fated flight IX-1344. The toll free number is 1800222271. For those calling from abroad, international country code has to be added.

There were 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew on board the aircraft.

All on board were evacuated after a nearly three-hour operation and a total of 149 injured have been admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. At least 22 people are said to be in a critical condition.

Officials from Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) AAIB and DGCA and top officials of Air India and Air India Express are at the Karipur airport to investigate the incident.