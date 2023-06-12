Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Air Vice Marshal, DGP discuss strategy to counter Pakistani drones dropping arms, drugs in J&K

Air Vice Marshal, DGP discuss strategy to counter Pakistani drones dropping arms, drugs in J&K

The DGP and the Air Vice Marshal discussed various issues relating to the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the attempts from across the border to disturb peace.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | June 12, 2023 10:17 pm

Air Vice Marshal, DGP discuss strategy to counter Pakistani drones dropping arms, drugs in J&K

[Photo : SNS]

Advertisement

Strategy to counter Pakistan dropping arms, ammunition and drugs through drones in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed when Air Vice  Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra, commanding J&K and Ladakh, called on Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in Srinagar on Monday.
The DGP and the Air Vice  Marshal discussed various issues relating to the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the attempts from across the border to disturb peace.
The officers also discussed counter measures including those for foiling attempts of infiltration, dropping arms ammunition and drugs by Pakistan through drones.
The DGP also presented a memento to the Air Vice Marshal. ADGP (Hqrs/Coord) PHQ MK Sinha and IGP ( Hqrs/CIV) BS Tuti were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Dr. Jitendra Singh asks J&K officers to keep in touch with people
Erratic power supply upsetting consumers in J&K
J&K secures top rank in Food Safety Index for 3rd consecutive yr

Advertisement