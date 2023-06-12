Air Vice Marshal, DGP discuss strategy to counter Pakistani drones dropping arms, drugs in J&K

Strategy to counter Pakistan dropping arms, ammunition and drugs through drones in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed when Air Vice Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra, commanding J&K and Ladakh, called on Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in Srinagar on Monday.

The DGP and the Air Vice Marshal discussed various issues relating to the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the attempts from across the border to disturb peace.

The officers also discussed counter measures including those for foiling attempts of infiltration, dropping arms ammunition and drugs by Pakistan through drones.

The DGP also presented a memento to the Air Vice Marshal. ADGP (Hqrs/Coord) PHQ MK Sinha and IGP ( Hqrs/CIV) BS Tuti were present on the occasion.