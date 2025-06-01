Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann takes over as Sr Air Staff Officer of Western Air Command

Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann on Sunday took over as Senior Air Staff Officer of Western Air Command, Indian Air Force, an official communique announced.

“The Air Marshal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on 16 December 1989. He has flown over 3000 Hrs primarily on various types of fighter aircraft. He is a pilot Attack Instructor and in his operational career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, been Chief Operations Officer of a forward base and Air Officer Commanding of a premium fighter base,” the statement issued here said.

He has also held various important appointments at Air Headquarters and Command Headquarters. The Air Officer has directed Joint Military Training exercises with the Republic of Singapore Air Force in 2017 and the USAF in 2018. The Air Officer tenanted the appointments of Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration and Air Defence Commander of Central Air Command, it said.

The Air Marshal is also an alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College and Royal College of Defence Studies, London, in the UK.

Before taking over as Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command, Indian Air Force, he was Director General (Weapon Systems) at Air Headquarters. The Air Officer is a recipient of the Presidential awards ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ and ‘Vayu Sena Medal’, it added.